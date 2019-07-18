Daily Local News Obituaries
Margaret Weaver Obituary
Margaret “Peg” Weaver, 95, of Downingtown, died on Wesnesday, July 17, 2019 at the St. Martha Manor. She was the widow of Benjamin Fletcher “Junie” Weaver, Jr. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA daughter of the late John and Ella McGinley Cotter. Peg is survived by her children, Lynne Weaver Entrekin and special friend Dave Williams of Gap and Benjamin F. “Chip” Weaver III and wife, Deborah of West Caln, 7 grandsons and 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by five siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Martha’s Manor Chapel, 490 Manor Ave., Downingtown, PA followed by burial at Our Lady of the Seven Dolores Cemetery, Parkesburg, PA. Visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 20, 2019
