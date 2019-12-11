|
Margery Ramsay Johnson of Ocean View, DE passed away at home on November 30, 2019 at age 79. She was raised in West Chester, PA. In addition to her husband, Leslie, she is survived by her children, Christy Gentil (Michael) of Timonium, MD and Robert (Karen) of Odenville, AL and grandchildren Ian (Mary Tress) and Amanda. Her brother, Steve Ramsay, preceded her in death, but she is survived by his wife Donna, siblings Bruce Ramsay (Marian) and Lynda Lanning (Steve), as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service in the spring. Any donations may be made to Delaware Hospice (delawarehospice.org) or a pet shelter of your choice.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 15, 2019