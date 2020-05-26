Maria Anna Schubert, (nee Ansley), age 86, formerly of Downingtown, PA passed away into eternal life peacefully with her eight children holding her hand. Beloved wife to the late Frederick V. Schubert. Devoted mother of Teresa Santoleri (Dave), Marybeth Schubert (Larry), Michael Schubert (Sophie), Paul Schubert (Maria), Nancy Mullen (Shawn), Tricia Holowsko (Anthony), Rosemary Burgess (Steve), and Thomas Schubert (Linda). Guiding grandmother of Christopher (Shannon), Robert (Jill), Rebecca, Andrew, Daniel Santoleri; Mia Shub; Mary Elizabeth, Cathy Schubert; Rachael, Leanne, Michael Mullen; Nicholas, Matthew, Jessica Holowsko; William, Grant, Katelyn, Bethany Burgess; Brian, Patrick, Matthew Schubert. Older sister of Robin Ehart-Garate. After proudly graduating from Misericordia Nursing School in 1953, Maria worked as a head maternity ward nurse. Maria married Fred on 12/27/1958 and spent the next fifty years in dedicated service to her family, her faith, and to many people in need, especially the unborn and women in crisis pregnancies. Maria had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith, particularly to the Blessed Mother. Her greatest legacy is the love she imparted on her children and grandchildren, always sowing seeds of wisdom throughout her daily encounters. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 27th 2020 at S.s. Philip and James Church, 107 N Ship Rd, Exton, PA 19341. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amigos de Jesus, 2200 Byberry Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040 or Generation Life, 8506 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19136.



