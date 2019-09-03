|
|
Maria J. Macolley Lewis, age 96, of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Sunrise of Exton Senior Living. Maria is preceded in death by her first late husband Bruce Donald Macolley, second late husband Richard D. Lewis, son Kevin A. Macolley, and 7 siblings. Maria is survived and missed by her 3 sons; Bruce Macolley (Nancy), Michael Macolley, Douglas Macolley (Denise), daughter-in-law Janice, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10am-11am, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Maria’s name can be made to the Moffit Cancer Center, https://moffitt.org/give, on behalf of her late son Kevin. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019