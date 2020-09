Maria M. Leitner, 83, of West Chester, passed away on September 21, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice. She was the widow of Joseph F. Leitner, Sr. She is survived by her children: Marika, Joseph Jr., George, and Erika; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30 a.m. all at SS Philip and James Church 723 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery. Logan Funeral Home, Inc. Exton in charge of arrangements. www.loganfuneralhomes.com