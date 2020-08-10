Marian D. (Persing) Shafran, 97, formerly of Downingtown passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Tel-Hai Retirement Community. She was the beloved wife of the late John Shafran, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Mount Carmel, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Allan and Grace (Jones) Persing. She was a 1941 graduate of Mount Carmel High School. She was employed by the Downingtown School District, where she had worked until her retirement in 1983. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and baking. She will be remembered for her kind and generous ways. Marian is survived by her daughter, Jean Grace Fillman, wife of Charles, of Elverson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Joseph Fillman, husband of Serina, in Lake Tahoe, CA, and Addy McKerns, wife of Michael, of Glenmoore, and great-grandchildren: Lola McKerns, Brody McKerns, and Caden Fillman. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John Shafran, and grandson, Charles Lucas Fillman. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where friends and family may call from 9:30-10:45 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be conducted privately at Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd., Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com