Marie D. Zell (nee Gargulie) April 15, 1935 – April 14, 2020 Heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Marie was a kind hearted soul loved by everyone. She will truly be missed by all. Wife of the late John G. Zell III, mother of Debbie Lyles (Jay), Michael Zell (Noel), Scott Zell (Sandy) and the late John Zell IV and Glenn Zell. Grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 5. Burial is private. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced after quarantine lifted. Donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association (Alzheimersact.alz.org) Funeral director Kenneth Murphy 1346 South 29th St. Philadelphia, PA 19146 215-779-0049 Funeral home James J Sweeney 209 Newtown Street Rd. Newtown Square, PA 19073 610-356-1878
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 18, 2020