Marie M. Gibson, born May 24th, 1929 passed away on January 9th, 2020 at her home at the age of 90. She was the wife of John McColm Gibson, who passed away in 2003, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. She was born in Kennett Square and was the daughter of Benjamin I. and Anna C. Myers. She was preceded in death by her brother Merrill Myers. After graduating from Kennett High School in 1947, Marie worked in the library at DuPont prior to having her children and starting Gibsons Mushrooms with her husband. Marie often reflected on how fortunate she was to have been born into a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins who were each other’s best friends and who enjoyed getting together weekly for family dinners that filled her parent’s home to capacity. Annual family reunions were held at Hibernia Park in Coatesville to accommodate extended family. As a child, Marie played often at Longwood Gardens, her second home, while her father, brother and uncles worked. She loved the recent fountain renovations and thoroughly enjoyed attending the concerts. She could watch the fireworks from the yard of her home and appreciated how they always scheduled the first firework show of the year to coincide with her birthday weekend. In 1950, Marie and Jack were married in the yard of her family home and in 1967 they built their dream home on the property adjoining her parents. As a mother and wife, Marie loved nothing more than to take care of her family and to entertain friends. Her doors were always open and her famous iced tea was always on the ready for company. Marie and Jack shared many interests including travelling around the world, growing vegetables in their large gardens, and, later in life, their Friday date nights which consisted of dinner at Charcoal Pit and then Booths Corner Auction where they looked for antiques to add to their collection. Marie was also an accomplished piano player whose rendition of The Entertainer, a favorite Ragtime song, would always get the party guests dancing. When the grandchildren started to come along, she could always be found in the rocking chair or giving one of her famous back scratches. She was also a champion at UNO and nearly undefeatable at Chinese checkers. Marie is survived by her son John M. Gibson, II, daughter Susan D. Gibson, and son Robert J. (Lora) Gibson, all of Kennett Square, her grandchildren, Erin M. (John) Panasuk, John M. Gibson, III, Christopher I. Gibson, Kayla M. Gibson, Nicholas W. Gibson, and Katherine A. Gibson, and her great-grandchildren, Joshua C. McMillan and Norah F. Panasuk as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18th at 10:30 am at Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square, 211 South Broad Street followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Visiting Angels of Chadds Ford for their tender care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E Cypress St, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 16, 2020