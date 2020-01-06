|
Marie J. Davis (nee Guidon), 96, on January 1, 2020, of Coatesville PA.? Devoted wife of the late Richard M. Davis Sr. Survived?by her sons David (Susan), Richard M. Jr., Thomas?(Sheila) and Robert (Debbie) Davis. Her daughters Donna (Richard) Arrants and Susan (Bernie) Poulton.? Also 9 loving Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, January 6 from 6PM to 8PM at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME 392 Lancaster Ave. Malvern/Frazer PA. And Tuesday January 7 8:30AM to 10AM. Funeral Mass 10:30AM at St. Patrick Church. Interment Philadelphia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Refer to D'Anjolell Memorial Home website for more information..
Arr: Danjolell Memorial Home
Published in Daily Local News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020