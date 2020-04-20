|
|
Marie Jane Mendenhall (née Lord) passed away on April 11 in Paoli, PA, at the age of 96. She is survived by her son, Robert Patterson, and daughter-in-law, Terry Heiman-Patterson; her three grandchildren, Rachel, Elizabeth, and Justin, and their spouses; and her great-granddaughter, Florence Rose. Marie was born to Henry Boothe Lord and Marie Farrell Lord on January 28, 1924, in Haverford, PA. After graduating from Lower Merion High School, she began a 41-year career with the Pennsylvania Railroad. In 1947, she married Charles Hubert Patterson. In 1950, they welcomed a son, Robert, but then divorced. Later, Marie met James Horace Mendenhall, Jr., and they wed in 1959. They remained inseparable until his death in 2018. Marie is remembered for her love of travel and dancing. She and Jim embarked on 27 cruises and enjoyed an active social life as members of four dinner dance clubs. She continued doing “the twist” into her 90s. Above all, Marie was a devoted mother and grandmother who adored spending time with her grandchildren and expressed loving pride in their achievements. After social distancing restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be held to scatter Marie’s ashes alongside Jim’s at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Exton, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Hope Foundation (www.alshf.org).
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 21, 2020