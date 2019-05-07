Daily Local News Obituaries
Marie Jenkins

Marie Jenkins Obituary
Marie S. Jenkins, 81, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Marie is survived by her daughter Deborah Hartzell (Craig), 4 granddaughters; Shelby Lance (Kevin), Taryn, Alexis, and Brielle Hartzell, and 4 great grandchildren; Elias, Gavin, Makenna, and Harper Lance. She is preceded in death by her late husband Walter E. Jenkins. An evening viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 6-8pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, and again on Saturday morning, May 11th, 9:15am-10:15am, followed by a funeral service at 10:30am. Interment St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 8, 2019
