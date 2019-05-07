|
|
Marie S. Jenkins, 81, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Marie is survived by her daughter Deborah Hartzell (Craig), 4 granddaughters; Shelby Lance (Kevin), Taryn, Alexis, and Brielle Hartzell, and 4 great grandchildren; Elias, Gavin, Makenna, and Harper Lance. She is preceded in death by her late husband Walter E. Jenkins. An evening viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 6-8pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, and again on Saturday morning, May 11th, 9:15am-10:15am, followed by a funeral service at 10:30am. Interment St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 8, 2019