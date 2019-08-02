|
|
Marie A. Levine (née Guarini), 93, of West Chester, PA passed away on August 1, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Pepino) Guarini. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Levine; dear sister of Jerry Guarini (Kathy) and Thomas Guarini (Joanne). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday eve and 9:00-10:00 AM Monday at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Delaware Valley Children’s Charity, 228 W. Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 4, 2019