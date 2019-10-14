|
|
Marie Patricia Swann (nee Ryan) passed away October 11, 2019. Marie was born in Newark, NJ to the late Walter & Matilda Ryan. She married Ronald Swann in 1959 and his Army career took them to Germany. While there they travelled as much as they could which began Marie’s lifelong passion for travel. She loved all things Asian, an interest shared by her son. She received her undergraduate degree from Neumann College as a summa cum laude graduate. She then graduated from Villanova University with her Masters in Library Science. Marie retired from Glen Acres Elementary School as their librarian. She is survived by her husband Ron, daughters Lisette (Jamie), Laurette, and her grandson Tyler, her sister-in-law Brenda (Jerry). She is also survived by Jamie’s extended family, all of whom she loved as her own. She was predeceased by her beloved son Steven. Marie was beautiful inside and out. She was gracious, generous, kind, thoughtful, highly intelligent, and well read. Marie enjoyed learning and discovering anything new; she continued this quest throughout her life. As a loving mother and wife, she was a patient listener and her children’s greatest champion, always believing in them and encouraging them. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her family is devastated by her untimely passing but take comfort in the knowledge that she is at peace with her son and parents. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service 11:00 AM Thursday at Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to a . Arrangements by Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 15, 2019