|
|
Marie Francis Swavely (nee Parylak), 73, of West Chester, PA, passed unto the Lord on May 6, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in France in 1946, Marie was the daughter of Genevieve and the late John Parylak. She was the beloved wife of Robert C. Swavely; loving mother of Rob Clarke and David Thomas Swavely; dear sister of Michael Parylak and Anna Marie Replogle. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Wyeth in the Pharmaceutical industry. She was an avid gardener, loved the ocean and was extremely passionate in her love of life and sharing it with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 8:30-9:45 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Cumberland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 8, 2019