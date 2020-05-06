Marie Virginia Leto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Virginia Leto (Mastroni) of Kennett Square, PA passed away on April 29, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Marie was born on June 3, 1927 in Wyndmoor, PA and attended Seven Dolors grammar school and Springfield High School Montgomery County, PA. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed planting perennial flower beds in the summer and her greenhouse in the winter months. She was a direct descendant of the Durhams one of the original families that settled Maryland in the 1600s along the Bush River including signers of the Bush (Harford) Declaration and Patriots of the American Revolution. She enjoyed her family, many friends and the community of Southern Chester County. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years Frederick V. Leto. She is survived by her loving daughters Diana Poole (Harvey), Christina Primavera (Carl), son Frederick F. Leto, grandson Andrew Primavera, brother Francis Mastroni (Dolores), sister Helen Wright (Harold) many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Marie%20Leto" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
6104444116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved