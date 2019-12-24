|
|
Marie R. Wills, 96, of Coatesville passed away on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 in her home surrounded by her children. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Wills, Jr. who passed away in 1986, and had shared 43 years of marriage. Born in Berwick, PA on January 1,1923, she was the daughter of Rose & Saverio Torsella. Marie was a 1940 graduate of Berwick High School. She had been employed at the American Car & Foundry Factory Co. (AC&F) in Berwick as an inspector of Army Tanks during World War II for about a year; then moved to Baltimore, MD where she met her husband and became employed at Eastern Aircraft as a riveter and assembler of army planes. She moved to Coatesville in 1950 and has lived here ever since. Marie was a proprietor at Al’s Steaks & Subs, Thorndale, PA and was also a member of the Downingtown Ladies Auxiliary Post 845, a former member of the Caln Civic Club of which she was Treasurer for four years, and an active member of the Congrega at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Marie is survived by her three beloved children, her son Alan, husband of Marian of Exton, her daughter Gail Matthews, wife of deceased David Matthews of Downingtown and daughter Denise Macolley, wife of Douglas of Downingtown; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and siblings Theodore Torsella of Charlotte, NC, as well as Frank Torsella and Paul Torsella of Berwick, Pa. Marie was preceded in death by her beloved parents and seven siblings, Joseph, Louis, and David Torsella, Catherine Oram, Virginia Laubach, Margaret Butera, and Angela Conte. A visitation for Marie will be held from 9:15 to 10:15AM on Friday, December 27th 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, where her Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 am. Private interment will be at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 26, 2019