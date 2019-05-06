|
|
Marilee Keenheel Jones made a peaceful transition to eternal rest on April 27, 2019. Born in York, PA on March 4, 1930, she was the ?fth child of the late Herbert Lee Keenheel, Sr. and Pearl Sexton-Keenheel. She was the wife of the late Charles Jones who passed two months ago.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son Kim Alan Jones (Lin) of Richmond; one foster sister, Beatrice Ramsey (Bobby) of York; three god-daughters: Freda Macklin, Aleta Dorm and Jordan Ewing; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00AM with viewing from 9-11AM at New Hope Baptist Church of Paoli. Interment will take place on May 13 at Lebanon Cemetery, York, PA.
Uplifting Life services are being provided by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., West Chester, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com
Published in Daily Local News on May 7, 2019