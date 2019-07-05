|
Marilyn “Dolly” Hamilton Hibbard, 82, of East Fallowfield died July 1 in Reading PA. She was the beloved wife of William H. Hibbard with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Together they raised three children: M. Kathy (Joseph) Pawlowski, William Jr. (Kelly Allocco) and David E. (Helen). Dolly grew up on the Hamilton family farm “Sunnyside” in Cochranville and was the daughter of the late Fred Pennock Hamilton and Evelyn Keim Hamilton. She is survived by two sisters, Hope (Ronald) Kepler of Oxford, Carol (William) Warfel of Manheim and sisters in law, Marlene Hamilton and Barbara Hamilton. She loved being Mom-Mom to Joseph, William, Katelyn, Kevin, Logan, Grayson, Colton, and Hunter. She was predeceased by an older brother Edward, and twin brother David. Dolly graduated from Oxford H.S. and Kutztown State Teachers College and taught art in the Octorara schools for several years. She loved painting, sewing, tending to her garden, and having a cat in the house. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, taking trips to Maine in the fall, Florida in the winter, and visiting many National Parks. She was a member of Doe Run Presbyterian Church and the Brandywine Senior Group. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wed. July 10, Manor Presbyterian Church, Cochranville. Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Local on July 7, 2019