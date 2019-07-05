Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Hibbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn ð ‡ollyâ€ Hamilton Hibbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn ð ‡ollyâ€ Hamilton Hibbard Obituary
Marilyn “Dolly” Hamilton Hibbard, 82, of East Fallowfield died July 1 in Reading PA. She was the beloved wife of William H. Hibbard with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Together they raised three children: M. Kathy (Joseph) Pawlowski, William Jr. (Kelly Allocco) and David E. (Helen). Dolly grew up on the Hamilton family farm “Sunnyside” in Cochranville and was the daughter of the late Fred Pennock Hamilton and Evelyn Keim Hamilton. She is survived by two sisters, Hope (Ronald) Kepler of Oxford, Carol (William) Warfel of Manheim and sisters in law, Marlene Hamilton and Barbara Hamilton. She loved being Mom-Mom to Joseph, William, Katelyn, Kevin, Logan, Grayson, Colton, and Hunter. She was predeceased by an older brother Edward, and twin brother David. Dolly graduated from Oxford H.S. and Kutztown State Teachers College and taught art in the Octorara schools for several years. She loved painting, sewing, tending to her garden, and having a cat in the house. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, taking trips to Maine in the fall, Florida in the winter, and visiting many National Parks. She was a member of Doe Run Presbyterian Church and the Brandywine Senior Group. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wed. July 10, Manor Presbyterian Church, Cochranville. Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Local on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.