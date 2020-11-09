Marilyn Mowday, of Downingtown, died on November 8, 2020, after a long struggle with Huntington’s disease. She was 68 years of age. Marilyn was the daughter of Dick and Virginia Hastings. She is survived by her longtime confidant and companion Graham Andes. She was born in Coatesville and graduated from CASH in 1970. For a majority of her career, she was legal secretary for two of Chester County’s most prestigious law firms. She is survived by Graham and her father. She is also survived by her daughters Melissa Reutter and her husband Rob; Megan Taylor and her husband Ed; and three grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Scott Hastings. She was predeceased by her brother Rick Hastings. The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunrise of Westtown and Bayada Hospice for her care during the final days of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held in spring at her family’s farm. If interested in attending, please reach out to Graham, and he will provide you with an invitation. The family asks that any memorial donations be sent to the Huntington ’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave. Suite 902, New York, New York 10018. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.



