Marilyn Ava Shale, resident of West Chester, PA, passed away on Friday, May 31 in the loving company of her daughter and son. Marilyn was born in Hammonton New Jersey in February 1939, the youngest daughter of Phillip Fitting and Ada Fitting (Hale). Marilyn graduated from Hammonton High School in 1956 as salutatorian of her class and a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation she worked for the Hammonton School District before moving to Philadelphia, PA where she met and married David Shale, a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1970 they moved to West Chester, PA. Marilyn joined the congregation of Goshen Baptist Church where she served as organist for many years. Marilyn obtained her NCRA certification and worked as a court reporter in the Chester County area. After retiring she continued her life-long passion for music and gardening by volunteering at the Brandywine River Museum as well as at Longwood Gardens where she was an Organ Docent in the Conservatory. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, David. She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer Adams, Son in Law Brian Adams, son Joshua Shale and Daughter in Law Anouk Shale as well as grandchildren Braeden and Ciella Adams and Gabriel, Thomas and Jacob Shale. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1:00 PM at Goshen Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Chester County Women’s Services or to your local no-kill animal shelter.
Published in The Daily Local on June 26, 2019