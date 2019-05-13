|
Marina V. Armstrong, age 62, of Chester Springs, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Frankfurt, Germany to Peter and Helga (Kemp) Evans, she came to the United States in 1957 and grew up in Falls Church, Virginia. She is survived by her aforementioned parents; husband, Bruce I. Stark, MD; children, Laura (Andrew), Sean (Amanda), Brent, and many siblings, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Armstrong, MD. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church (2440 Conestoga Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425). Burial will be at the Philadelphia Memorial Park. Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the service at St. Matthews Lutheran Church beginning at 9:30am on Tuesday, May 14. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the JCAHPO Education & Research Foundation in memory of Marina Armstrong: http://store.jcahpo.org/Donation.aspx www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 14, 2019