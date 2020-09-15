1/1
Mario Basciani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario “Chuff” Basciani, age 91 of Avondale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 20, 1929 in Toughkenamon, PA he was the son of the late Emedio & Anna (Basciani) Basciani. Mario’s father began farming mushrooms in 1925, which is how he found his passion. Mario was a 1947 graduate of Kennett High School where he found the love of his life, Anna Masciantonio, with whom he shared over 70 years of marriage. He was the founding owner of Basciani Mushroom Farms. In his free time, he loved playing cards, but Mario’s life revolved around his family and his business. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mario “Monnie” Basciani and wife Kathleen, Joanne Regester and husband George, Richard Basciani and girlfriend Kim, Susanne Guizzetti and husband Victor, and Michael Basciani and wife Carla; 18 grandchildren and 39 (soon to be 40) great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mario was preceded in death by his siblings Rose DiFabio, Flavian Basciani, Dora Basciani, and Emedio Basciani Jr. There will be a time to support the Basciani family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA 19311. The Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. Please visit Mario Basciani’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
6104444116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved