Mario “Chuff” Basciani, age 91 of Avondale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 20, 1929 in Toughkenamon, PA he was the son of the late Emedio & Anna (Basciani) Basciani. Mario’s father began farming mushrooms in 1925, which is how he found his passion. Mario was a 1947 graduate of Kennett High School where he found the love of his life, Anna Masciantonio, with whom he shared over 70 years of marriage. He was the founding owner of Basciani Mushroom Farms. In his free time, he loved playing cards, but Mario’s life revolved around his family and his business. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mario “Monnie” Basciani and wife Kathleen, Joanne Regester and husband George, Richard Basciani and girlfriend Kim, Susanne Guizzetti and husband Victor, and Michael Basciani and wife Carla; 18 grandchildren and 39 (soon to be 40) great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mario was preceded in death by his siblings Rose DiFabio, Flavian Basciani, Dora Basciani, and Emedio Basciani Jr. There will be a time to support the Basciani family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA 19311. The Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. Please visit Mario Basciani’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
.