Marion “Dale” Bronsky-Wioncek Burch, 73, of Thorndale, PA passed away on June 30, 2020 in Wynnewood, PA. She was born on November 21, 1946 in Philadelphia. She was the daughter of the late John and Marion Geyer Bronsky. Marion was an ardent fiber artist, including Macrame, hand spinning of various fibers and weaving of these products, as well as fine jewelry and stained glass art work. She was a former member of Chester County Guild of Crafts People. Active in the Civil Air Patrol, Marion had a great love for aeronautics. Marion, along with her husband, Greg, had been active in the West Chester Exchange Club. Marion was preceded in death by her father, John Bronsky and her mother, Marion Bronsky. She is survived by her devoted husband, Greg Burch of Thorndale, PA, her son, Marcus Wioncek of Villanova, her daughter, Sherre Pereira of Coram, NY, her sister, Marta and husband, Harry Keeley of Hatboro, her sister, Teresa Kruse of Warminster, PA, her grandson, Joseph of Coram, NY, nieces, Faith, Keeley, and Veronica of Hatboro, PA and Marta Burns of Atlanta, Georgia. There will be a private service at Forrest Hills Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.



