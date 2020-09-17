Marion Grace DePero (Dunwoody), 83 of Coatesville, passed away on September 16, 2020. Sharing 65 years of marriage, she was the loving wife of Angelo DePero. Born on March 9, 1937 in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late John and Marion Neilson Dunwoody. She is survived by her brother John Dunwoody of Royersford, and son Angelo DePero (Debbie) and grandchildren Nicholas and Joseph DePero. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 11:00 am at East Brandywine Baptist Church, Downingtown Pa with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191



