1/
Marion Grace DePero
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Grace DePero (Dunwoody), 83 of Coatesville, passed away on September 16, 2020. Sharing 65 years of marriage, she was the loving wife of Angelo DePero. Born on March 9, 1937 in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late John and Marion Neilson Dunwoody. She is survived by her brother John Dunwoody of Royersford, and son Angelo DePero (Debbie) and grandchildren Nicholas and Joseph DePero. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 11:00 am at East Brandywine Baptist Church, Downingtown Pa with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
East Brandywine Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
East Brandywine Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-7191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved