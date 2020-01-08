|
The Family of Marion C. Webb, a resident at Gelhard House Homestead Village, Lancaster PA sadly announce their Mother’s passing from complications related to dementia on Sunday Jan. 5, 2020. Marion, the daughter of the late John and Ruth Clinton, Renovo PA was born February 3, 1925. She lived in Renovo until she became a Cadet Nurse in the Army Nurse Corps during WWII. She was stationed at Valley Forge Hospital. There, she met and fell in love with her future husband Thomas P. Webb, of Phoenixville PA. They were married in 1948 and moved to West Chester, where Marion continued her nursing career at the former Memorial Hospital in West Chester and later the Riddle Hospital in Media. She attended West Chester University where she earned her B.S in Nursing and was employed for the next 25 years by the Unionville Chadds Ford School District as the school nurse at the Unionville Elementary School. Marion and her husband Tom lived in West Chester for 45 years where they raised two sons Thomas P. Webb Jr. and David S. Webb. They were members of the Calvary Lutheran Church. After her retirement Marion moved to Homestead Village in the early 1990’s. She remained active in the community as a librarian, a member of church groups and card clubs. She loved to travel, read and do cross stitch. First and foremost Marion was a nurse and loving mother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Webb and their daughter Cynthia Lee. She is survived by son Thomas P. Webb Jr., his wife Kristin and son, David S. Webb, his wife Valerie. She is also survived by a nephew William T. Webb, his wife Janis and niece Kathy Elkins, husband, Rick. She was the proud grandmother of 5 grandsons and 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of Marion’s nearly 95 years will be held at 11 AM on Saturday January 18 at the Glassford Room Homestead village Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Marion’s name to Gelhard House Homestead Village 1800 Marietta Ave. Lancaster PA 17603.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 9, 2020