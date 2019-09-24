|
Marjorie Risser Abernathy August 1, 1931 – September 21, 2019
Marjorie passed away on September 21, 2019 at Park Lane at Bellingham surrounded by family. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Eva and Albert Risser of Paoli. She graduated from Tredyffrin High School in 1949. Marjorie was employed by Bell Telephone as a telephone operator for two years. She began working at Foote Mineral Company on June 4, 1951 as a switch board operator and also typed purchase orders. Her career at Foote continued as she moved on to personnel working for the Chief Geologist. Her very rewarding career ended when she retired in 1984 as Secretary to the Vice President of the International Division and Manager of International Sales.
Marjorie loved to entertain and was a wonderful cook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends and sharing her delicious cheese cakes, baked ziti, zucchini bread and homemade candies.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband William Abernathy in 1968 and her beloved sister Dorothy Risser Moore in 2005.
Marjorie is survived by her niece Diane Moore Henryson (Richard) of Cochranville, Linda Fredrickson (Barry) of Kernersville, NC, and Susan Sapp (Bob) of Kernersville, NC. She is also survived by her grandnieces and grandnephews, Amanda Vigna, Gary Henryson, Courtney Tucker, Drake Fredrickson and Brannan Sapp and their families. She is also survived by many friends and neighbors who over the years made it possible for her to maintain her independent life style for as long as possible.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355. Visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be at Old St. David's Cemetery, Wayne, PA.
Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to Paoli United Methodist Church, 81 Devon Road, Paoli, PA 19301 or Holistic Hospice, 685 Kromer Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312.
Published in Daily Local News on Sept. 23, 2019