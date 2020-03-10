|
|
Marjorie DeHaven Donohue (April 14, 1927- February 13, 2020) passed peacefully in her home in Devon, Pa. She spent her last weeks visiting with family and enjoying her morning coffee. Marjorie was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa and graduated from Lower Merion HS. In 1951, she married George Francis Donohue III and they raised their six children in Malvern, Pa. Marjorie was a longtime employee of Strawbridge and Clothier and later Bloomingdale’s. She was a passionate volunteer with Thresholds of Chester County and honored with a lifetime achievement award as well as credited with organizing a Lancaster chapter. She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Catharine of Devon, Anne Tower of Berwyn, Patricia (William Bower) of Chester Springs, George IV (Kathleen) of Newton Square, William (Heather) of West Chester, and Michael (Beverly) of Christiana as well as her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Known for her sweet tooth and baking, her desserts will be remembered by those who were lucky enough to sit at her table. Donations in her name may be made online or by mail to Thresholds of Chester County PO Box 1703 West Chester, Pa 19380.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 11, 2020