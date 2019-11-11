|
Mark W. Charlton, 59, of Oxford, PA passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home.
He was the husband of Barbara Teel Charlton with whom he shared 39 years of marriage.
Born in West Grove he was the son of Glenda Griffith Kopf of Oxford and the late Wayne Charlton.
Mark graduated from Oxford Area High School class of 1978.
He was employed with Paul Risk Construction, Quarryville, for 34 years as a carpenter.
Mark was a member of Eagles Aerie #2666, Oxford.
He enjoyed fishing, sports, relaxing in his pool and was a fan of the Eagles and Orioles.
He is survived by his wife; mother; three children, Kristy M. Hagy (Gary), Scott W. Charlton, Gary O. Charlton all of Oxford; two grandchildren, Hannah Hagy and Nolan Hagy; one brother, Rob Charlton of Nottingham; and one sister, Donna Burchett of Oxford.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Charlton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends may call from 10-11 am and Monday, Nov. 11, from 6-8 pm.
Interment will be in Little Elk Friends Cemetery, Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the s Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 10, 2019