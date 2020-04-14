|
Marlon Daniel “Max” Barrow November 1, 1958 - April 6, 2020 Marlon passed away peacefully, early on Monday April 6, 2020 at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania to the late Daniel Henry Barrow, Jr. and Bridget Caridi Insalata. He was a graduate of Coatesville Area Senior High School and Penn State University. After graduation he worked as a radio show host in various locations. He later transitioned out of radio, but continued to work in the communications industry. Marlon was a devoted employee of AT&T for many years, where he worked in the wireless division as a Roaming Coordinator. He was a friend, mentor and colleague to many in his office. Marlon was a history buff, enjoyed music and was an avid sports fan. Although he relocated to Atlanta, he remained loyal to his Philadelphia teams. He enjoyed attending sporting events with his friends. He is survived by his sister Lisa Ammon, his aunt and uncle Marietta and Ken Neary, his step-father Robert Insalata, his step-sister Katherine Boutry, and many loving extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions in support of head and neck cancer research at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. To make a gift online, go to: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/memorial-gifts.html
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020