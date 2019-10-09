Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for Marnie Shea-Panetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marnie Anne Shea-Panetti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marnie Anne Shea-Panetti Obituary
Marnie Anne Shea-Panetti, 54 of Downingtown, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her friends and family. As an active and dedicated participant of the Calvary Fellowship Church, she lived a life in Christ. Marnie graduated from Delaware County Christian School in 1982. A 1991 graduate of West Chester University, she was a Teacher and Speech Therapist with the Chester County Intermediate Unit from 2009 to 2015. She provided guidance and therapy to children throughout Chester and Delaware Counties for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband, James J. Panetti, and four children, Joshua Panetti, Samuel Panetti, Grace Panetti, and Emma Panetti. Additionally, she is survived by three siblings, Kim Shea, Pam Holler and Tom Shea, and her mother, Patricia Shea. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Calvary Fellowship Church, 95 W Devon Dr, Downingtown, PA 19335. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com. For anyone wishing to make a special donation in memory of Marnie and in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to the and Penn Medicine Hospice.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now