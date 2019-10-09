|
Marnie Anne Shea-Panetti, 54 of Downingtown, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her friends and family. As an active and dedicated participant of the Calvary Fellowship Church, she lived a life in Christ. Marnie graduated from Delaware County Christian School in 1982. A 1991 graduate of West Chester University, she was a Teacher and Speech Therapist with the Chester County Intermediate Unit from 2009 to 2015. She provided guidance and therapy to children throughout Chester and Delaware Counties for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband, James J. Panetti, and four children, Joshua Panetti, Samuel Panetti, Grace Panetti, and Emma Panetti. Additionally, she is survived by three siblings, Kim Shea, Pam Holler and Tom Shea, and her mother, Patricia Shea. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Calvary Fellowship Church, 95 W Devon Dr, Downingtown, PA 19335. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com. For anyone wishing to make a special donation in memory of Marnie and in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to the and Penn Medicine Hospice.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 11, 2019