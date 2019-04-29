|
|
Our beloved Marsha Lee Haug, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home. She was born in Schenectady, New York and lived in the town of Chautauqua, New York for many years with her family. She loved Chautauqua Institution and spent time there each summer. She graduated from Westminster College, PA in 1971 with a B.A. in History, and attended Buffalo State College for her Master’s degree in Student Personnel Administration. Marsha worked at SUNY Brockport, NY in Admissions until 1978 when she became Assistant Director of Admissions at West Chester College. She became Director of Admissions in 1986 (West Chester University) and retired as such in 2018. Marsha’s parents were Dr. Curtis Haug and Barbara B. Haug, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Gray (Tom) of Clinton, MO; a brother, Peter Haug of Bellingham, WA; nephews, Derek Locke, Christopher Cash and Michael Cash and by a niece Rebecca Cash. Marsha was predeceased by a sister, Hildreth Cash. Our family and her friends will miss her companionship, humor and love. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am on Sat., May 4th at Willistown United Methodist Church, 6051 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Family and friends will be received from 10 am until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Marsha to Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua Foundation, PO Box 28, Chautauqua, NY 14722 www.giving.chq.org or to the Cat Angel Network, P.O. Box 3071, Stowe, PA 19464 or online at www.catangel.org/meow/donate Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown, www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2019