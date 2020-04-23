|
Martha B. Shuck age 96, resident of the Tel-Hai Retirement Community passed away April 1, 2020. Martha was the loving wife of the late Richard Shuck, who passed away in 1976. Martha was born in Baltimore, MD and was the daughter of the late John A. and Mary L. Hunter Kratz. Martha leaves behind her loving sons, Kenneth of Malvern, Richard of King of Prussia, Jeffrey of CA. She is predeceased in death by a son Mark. Funeral Services are being handled privately by her Family at Martha’s request. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, Honey Brook.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2020