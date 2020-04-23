Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Shuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha B. Shuck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha B. Shuck Obituary
Martha B. Shuck age 96, resident of the Tel-Hai Retirement Community passed away April 1, 2020. Martha was the loving wife of the late Richard Shuck, who passed away in 1976. Martha was born in Baltimore, MD and was the daughter of the late John A. and Mary L. Hunter Kratz. Martha leaves behind her loving sons, Kenneth of Malvern, Richard of King of Prussia, Jeffrey of CA. She is predeceased in death by a son Mark. Funeral Services are being handled privately by her Family at Martha’s request. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, Honey Brook.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -