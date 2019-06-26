Daily Local News Obituaries
Martha Nelson
Martha M. Nelson, age 83 of West Chester, PA passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Carroll (Carl) S. Nelson. Martha was born on September 13, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Frederick McClintic and Maxene Felter McClintic. She was an Administrative Assistant for various companies, including the Tax Bureau. Martha enjoyed traveling, sewing and going to the casinos, especially on Friday the 13th. SURVIVORS: Wife of Carroll (Carl) S. Nelson; mother of Martha Elliott (Tom), Carl S. Nelson (Marcia), Chris Nelson, Clay Nelson (Debbie), Janice Yakonick (Frank), and Craig Nelson. SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Martha’s life celebration service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:30am at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 10-11:30am. Interment will be private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Brandywine Valley SPCA at www. bvspca.org www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 27, 2019
