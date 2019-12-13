Daily Local News Obituaries
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA
View Map
Martin "Marty" DeBerardinis


1928 - 2019
Martin “Marty” DeBerardinis of Kennett Square, PA died November 18, 2019. He was 91 years old. Born in Donora, Pennsylvania, on February 1, 1928, Martin was the son of Annina and Luigi DeBerardinis, and brother of Abelo DeBerardinis, all who predeceased him. Marty served in the US Army in post-war Japan with General Douglas MacArthur. He was employed for 40 years, first by Pennsylvania Industrial Chemical Corporation (PICCO) and then by Hercules Corporation where he served as a chemist, sales representative, and marketing executive. His career took the family to Chester Pennsylvania, Atlanta Georgia, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and Wilmington Delaware, before retiring to Southeastern Pennsylvania. He enjoyed being a lector and was an active parishioner in many Roman Catholic parishes during his life, the last one being Sacred Heart in Oxford, PA. Marty will be remembered for his big hearted laugh, good spirited teasing, and his love of life, family and friends. Always quick with a joke to break the ice, he was curious about people and genuinely interested in knowing more about them. He was continually optimistic and saw the good in everyone. He and Jill loved to travel and had many adventures across the globe together. Marty is survived by Gilda P. DeBerardinis his beloved wife of 67 years; children Martin DeBerardinis Jr. (Carol), David L. DeBerardinis (Deborah Joy) and Maryann D. Younger (Kristofer); Grandchildren Katelyn Jean DeBerardinis (fiancé Jeremey), Anna Pedroni (Jesse), Martin E. DeBerardinis, Jessica DeBerardinis (David), Andrew Younger (Jessica) and Margaret Weber (Jacob). He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. A visitation with his family will be from 9:30 am until 11:00 am with a Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA. A luncheon will follow the service at Mendenhall Inn, 323 Kennett Pike, Mendenhall, PA. His ashes will be privately interred at Longwood Cemetery at a later date. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 15, 2019
