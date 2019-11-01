|
Martin Skolnik, 96, of King of Prussia passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in the Valley Forge Towers. He had previously lived in Coatesville until 1990 and also spent several winters in Delray Beach, FL. He was the beloved husband of Eva Pogach Skolnik, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Morris and Edith Skolnik. He was a 1943 graduate of Coatesville High School, then entered the US Army that summer, proudly serving his country in Europe during WW II. After being discharged from the Army in 1946, he returned to Coatesville, and entered the family business of Skolnik’s Army and Navy. He owned and operated the business for 70 years, changing it to Coatesville Army and Navy in the early 1970’s and finally retiring at the age of 91 for health reasons. He was involved in many community and civic organizations. He was a long time member of the Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce, serving in many roles including as President for several years. He also was a frequent volunteer at the Coatesville VA Hospital, and hired several discharged patients over the years to work at his store. He also had a long history and involvement at Beth Israel synagogue. He was a life-long member of the congregation, having been Bar Mitzvahed there in 1936 and served in leadership roles both as President of Binai Brith and as the President of the congregation. In addition to his wife Eva, he is survived by his children Barry, Judy and Mark (Leslie), and also by his three grandchildren Gregory, Joseph and Julie Altman (Thayer). He was predeceased in death by his three brothers Robert, Herman and David. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville. Relatives and friends may call from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Beth Israel Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martin’s name may be made to Handicrafters, 215 Barley Sheaf Road, Thorndale, PA 19372 or Beth Israel Congregation of Chester County, Box 678, Uwchland, PA 19480 On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 2, 2019