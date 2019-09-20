|
Martin (Marty) Zlotowski, 85, of Chester County, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, September 2 at his home, surrounded by family. He was a respected clinical psychologist and professor of special education. Born on August 10, 1934 in Lodz, Poland to Paul and Helen Zlotowski, he survived the Holocaust in Poland, immigrating with his parents to Brooklyn in 1950. He attended college at NYU and received a Ph.D. in Psychology from Michigan State University in 1960. In 1962, he moved to Southeast Pennsylvania to take a position as a staff Psychologist at the VA Hospital in Coatesville, becoming unit chief in 1965. He also served as Clinical Director of Saint Mary of Providence, in Elverson, Pennsylvania which at the time was a center for children with special needs. In 1973, he became a professor and graduate coordinator of special education at West Chester State University and executive director of Counseling Associates, a private practice therapy group in Paoli, Pennsylvania. Marty was the author of numerous research papers, served as the President of the Philadelphia Society of Clinical Psychologists, and was active in many professional and volunteer organizations. He adored his family, loved to travel, and was an avid sports fan. Marty is survived by his wife Judy of forty-five years; his sister, Mila Wedrowski, sons David and Steven; daughter Laura; and seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 6 at Haym Salomon Memorial Park on 200 Moores Road, Malvern, PA 19355. Memorial contributions may be made to The International Rescue Committee: www.rescue.org
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 22, 2019