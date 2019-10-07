Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jon C Russin Funeral Home
618 Martin St
Bellwood, PA 16617
(814) 742-7203
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Clouser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Clouser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Clouser Obituary
Marvin J. “Moby” Clouser, 79, Antis Township, Pa., died peacefully Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home. He was born May 30, 1940 in Altoona son of the late Norman A. and Margaret Jane (Irwin) Clouser. On July 8, 1961, he married Doris A. McFalls at Bellwood Church of the Brethren. Surviving are his wife; four daughters, Tina M. (David) Grubb, Carol L. (Bob) Keesey, Sonya J. (Aaron) Launi and Bonnie Jo (Brian) Hammond; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren and an expected great-grandchild; and five siblings Moby retired as the East Coast Distribution manager at Wyeth Laboratories, Malvern. At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing, visitation or funeral service. Arrangements are by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc. Bellwood, Pa. www.russinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now