Marvin J. “Moby” Clouser, 79, Antis Township, Pa., died peacefully Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home. He was born May 30, 1940 in Altoona son of the late Norman A. and Margaret Jane (Irwin) Clouser. On July 8, 1961, he married Doris A. McFalls at Bellwood Church of the Brethren. Surviving are his wife; four daughters, Tina M. (David) Grubb, Carol L. (Bob) Keesey, Sonya J. (Aaron) Launi and Bonnie Jo (Brian) Hammond; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren and an expected great-grandchild; and five siblings Moby retired as the East Coast Distribution manager at Wyeth Laboratories, Malvern. At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing, visitation or funeral service. Arrangements are by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc. Bellwood, Pa. www.russinfuneralhome.com
