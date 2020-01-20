|
Marvin S. Matchner, of Flower Mound, TX, formerly of Coatesville, passed away on his 98th birthday at his home. Born in Philadelphia, Marvin was the son of the late Leonora (Sypherd) and Frank Wiseman Matchner, Sr. He was a 1940 graduate of Henderson High School in West Chester. Marvin served honorably in the United States Army Air Corps during W.W.II. He was a member of Valley Baptist Church. And he had worked at Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester. He was preceded in death by an older half-brother, Frank William Matchner Jr. of Fort Myers, FL, and a younger brother, Ivan Thomas Matchner of West Chester. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Rebekah Merroth Matchner of West Chester, two nieces and one nephew. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 10 AM at Valley Baptist Church, 200 Airport Road, Coatesville, PA with a viewing from 9:30 to the time of the service. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Dr. Fred Schindler and Pastor Kevin Cavanaugh officiating. Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 21, 2020