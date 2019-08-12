Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Mary Betts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Betts


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Betts Obituary
Mary Ann Betts (nee Bartuska), age 92 formerly of Malvern, PA passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth Norman Betts. Mary Ann was born on December 7, 1926 in Grand Island, Nebraska to the late Roman Bartuska and Mary Zadina Bartuska. She was a Text Editor for many years at UNISYS. Mary Ann enjoyed Nebraska Football, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. RELATIVES: Wife of Kenneth Norman Betts, Sr.; mother of Kenneth Norman Betts, Jr., Steven Roy Betts, and Laurie Ann Brown; sister of the late George Bartuska, the late Stanley Bartuska, the late Edward Bartuska, John Bartuska, the late Mildred Moulton, the late Betty Hanna, Margie Thiel, Jean Tuffield; grandmother of Allison Elizabeth Booten, Annamarie Regina Trovato, Kyle David Brown; great grandmother of Benjamin David Trovato. SERVICES: Mary Ann’s life celebration service will be private as per her wishes. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now