|
|
Mary Ann Betts (nee Bartuska), age 92 formerly of Malvern, PA passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth Norman Betts. Mary Ann was born on December 7, 1926 in Grand Island, Nebraska to the late Roman Bartuska and Mary Zadina Bartuska. She was a Text Editor for many years at UNISYS. Mary Ann enjoyed Nebraska Football, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. RELATIVES: Wife of Kenneth Norman Betts, Sr.; mother of Kenneth Norman Betts, Jr., Steven Roy Betts, and Laurie Ann Brown; sister of the late George Bartuska, the late Stanley Bartuska, the late Edward Bartuska, John Bartuska, the late Mildred Moulton, the late Betty Hanna, Margie Thiel, Jean Tuffield; grandmother of Allison Elizabeth Booten, Annamarie Regina Trovato, Kyle David Brown; great grandmother of Benjamin David Trovato. SERVICES: Mary Ann’s life celebration service will be private as per her wishes. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 13, 2019