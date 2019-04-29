Daily Local News Obituaries
Mary Ann Docherty Obituary
Mary Ann Docherty (nee Bangert), 76, of West Chester, PA, passed away April 26, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her most loved ones. Born on August 2, 1942, Mary Ann was the beloved daughter of the late John Lansing Bangert and Deborah Leddy Bangert. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Eugene T Docherty, and her sister, Deborah Bangert (Debbie Brooks). Mary Ann is survived by her beloved daughter, Mary Theresa Docherty of Conshohocken; her loving twin brothers, John and Joseph Bangert, loving nieces and nephews Julie Bangert Boyle, Claire Bangert, Darrin Brooks, Kelli Ann Brooks Wenzel, Heather Sprague, Fiachra Ó Luain, Christopher Bangert, Robin Bangert. Mary Ann was very proud to be the great aunt to Sarah & Lauren Wenzel, Oscar Sprague, Theo Boyle and many cousins. Mary Ann was a very active member of her Catholic Community of SS Simon & Jude in West Chester, where she spent many years as a Eucharistic minister, giving communion to the infirm and during Sunday Mass. The love story of Eugene and Mary Ann now continues in heaven as they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in paradise, together forever. Special thanks to John Docherty and Rosemary Bozeman, who attended to her friend on a daily and weekly, bases both spiritually and physically. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2019
