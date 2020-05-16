Mary Ann Gitzendanner, 81, of Downingtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was the beloved wife of Charles Gitzendanner for 58 years. Mary Ann is survived by her husband Charlie; daughters Lesley (Jamie) Carroll, Susan (Joe) Pink, and Cathy (Tim) McClatchy; seven grandchildren; niece Tara Draper and nephew Robert Shenk. All services will be held privately. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from May 16 to May 18, 2020.