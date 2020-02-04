|
Mary Ann Sack (nee DiFronzo) passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 95. She was the devoted mother of four children - Sara (Cooperrider ) of Sunnyvale, CA, John Jr. of Palo Alto, CA, Joseph of Downingtown, PA and James of Peachtree Corners, GA; She was the loving grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of eight. She is also survived by her sister Frances DiFronzo, and brothers, Anthony and Ralph, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary was a long time resident of Paoli, PA where she was born on November 28, 1924. She married John Sack on February 15, 1947 and they lived together for 67 years until his death at age 90 in October, 2013. At the time of her death, Mary lived at the Shannondell Senior Living Community in Audubon, PA. Prior to that, the family home was first in Paoli, PA and then Berwyn, PA, where they were members of St. Norbert’s Church. Mary attended Business School after graduating from Conestoga High School in 1942. She worked as an executive assistant for many years and took a hiatus to raise her four children. She returned to the workplace as an administrative assistant at Conestoga High School in Berwyn, PA and retired around 1999. She moved to Shannondell with her husband John in 2003 where they lived together until their deaths. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1260 South Trooper Road, Norristown, PA on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10am at St. Teresa’s. The burial will take place at St. Monica’s Cemetery at 1155 Old Lancaster Road, Berwyn, PA after the Mass. Arr. By the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 5, 2020