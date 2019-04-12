Daily Local News Obituaries
Mary Ann Wilson Schilgen, 90, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Malvern passed away April 7, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on July 18, 1928, Mary Ann was daughter to the late Frank G. and Dorothy Rexford Wilson. She was the devoted wife of the late John R. Schilgen, with whom she spent 47 cherished years. Mary Ann always had a smile, nothing brought her more joy than her family and many friends. She was a well-known animal lover, always having a dog by her side. Mary Ann loved spending summers on the beach, at her home in Avalon, NJ. Her passion for antiques was shared with her mother at their shop, Happy Hunting Antiques for many years. Mary Ann is survived by her three sons, John R. Schilgen Jr. (Michelle), Rex W. Schilgen (Karen) and Peter G. Schilgen (Kristin); her seven beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was predeceased by her brother Frank G. Wilson III. Services will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Ann’s memory to Main Line Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 89, Chester Springs, PA 19425. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 14, 2019
