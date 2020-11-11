1/
Mary Barbara Coover
Mary Barbara “Barb” Coover, 86, of Malvern, PA passed away November 8, 2020. Barb was the beloved wife of the late Dale N. Coover Sr. She is survived by her four children; Dale Jr., David (Chris), Donald (Shelley) and Kathy Yarnall (Tom), her five grandchildren, her six great-grandchildren and her sister, Gertrude Lacey. She was predeceased by her brother, George D. Conn Jr. Barb’s graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 11AM at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, 101 Worthington Road, Exton, PA 19341. Please adhere to CDC guidelines wearing facial mask and maintaining social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s memory to St. Paul’s UCC or the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
