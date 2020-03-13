|
|
Mrs. Mary Barker Ironside, age 100 of Lancaster, formerly of Kennett Square, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Donald F. Ironside. Born on November 16, 1919 in Damascus, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose R. and Alice (Morgan) Barker. Mrs. Ironside was an outstanding cook and baker. She loved chocolate, traveling and reading. Most of all, she loved her family. Mrs. Ironside is survived by her daughters, Donna Smith (Paul) and Brenda Hughes (Jack), grandchildren Don Smith (Cal Brackin), Paula Smith, and Dawn Copado (John) and great-grandchildren Julia Hughes, Caitlyn Siembab, Brandon Copado, and Madison Copado. She will also be remembered by her son-in-law Winston Mariott and a granddaughter-in-law Christina Hughes. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ironside is preceded in death by her daughter Alice Ann Mariott and grandson Jason Hughes. Friends will be received on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348 where services will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary B. Ironside may be made to Conestoga View, 900 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Please visit Mrs. Ironside’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 14, 2020