Mary K. Burns, 88, of Coatesville died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna Letenauchyn Kurenda and the wife of the late Robert W. Burns and the late Philip J. Burns. Mary was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville and the former St. Cecilia Church, Coatesville. She was a former member of St. Joseph Church, Downingtown where she served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary. Mary was a 1949 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School and attended Goldey Beacom College. She retired from Downingtown National Bank Ludwigs Corner Branch after many years of service as a bank teller. She was also the bookkeeper for T.L. Woodward and Sons, Downingtown. Mary served on the Downingtown Borough Council and Planning Commission. She loved to sew, knit, and crochet. Mary is survived by her two sons, Philip P. Burns and his wife Cammie of Downingtown and Timothy J. Burns and his wife Susan of Coatesville; six grandchildren Tim, Kyle, Anna, Lauren, Lindsay and Kurt and one great-granddaughter, Sayler; and three sisters, Carolyn Wagner and her husband Charles of Coatesville; Josephine Buchanan of Reading and Jane Gregor and her husband Nicholas of Sadsburyville. Mary’s funeral services will be private. Memorials in Mary’s honor may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 South 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 17, 2020