Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Burns Obituary
Mary K. Burns, 88, of Coatesville died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna Letenauchyn Kurenda and the wife of the late Robert W. Burns and the late Philip J. Burns. Mary was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville and the former St. Cecilia Church, Coatesville. She was a former member of St. Joseph Church, Downingtown where she served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary. Mary was a 1949 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School and attended Goldey Beacom College. She retired from Downingtown National Bank Ludwigs Corner Branch after many years of service as a bank teller. She was also the bookkeeper for T.L. Woodward and Sons, Downingtown. Mary served on the Downingtown Borough Council and Planning Commission. She loved to sew, knit, and crochet. Mary is survived by her two sons, Philip P. Burns and his wife Cammie of Downingtown and Timothy J. Burns and his wife Susan of Coatesville; six grandchildren Tim, Kyle, Anna, Lauren, Lindsay and Kurt and one great-granddaughter, Sayler; and three sisters, Carolyn Wagner and her husband Charles of Coatesville; Josephine Buchanan of Reading and Jane Gregor and her husband Nicholas of Sadsburyville. Mary’s funeral services will be private. Memorials in Mary’s honor may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 South 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wentz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -