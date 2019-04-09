Daily Local News Obituaries
Mary Elizabeth Brzezowski, age 38, of Exton, passed away peacefully after years of chronic illness on April 8, 2019. After graduating with honors from The Catholic University of America, Elizabeth worked for the Department of Justice. During her years there, she worked to enforce The Americans with Disabilities Act throughout the country. She took great pride in this work. When her health began to decline, Elizabeth still remained active in volunteer organizations and the Veterans’ Association. Her generous spirit and kind heart will be missed by many. Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Edward and Marguerite (nee Moore); sister, Jacqueline and brother-in-law, Patrick Martin; niece Abigail Martin; grandmother, Mrs. Rita C. Moore, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Ss. Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Road, Exton, where family and friends will be received from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Newman Cemetery in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (www.iffgd.org). Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 10, 2019
