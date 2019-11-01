|
Mary Ellen (Higgins) Wrabley, 86, of Gambrills, MD and Lewes, DE, died in her home Oct 28, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. She was the loving wife of 64 years of Raymond Bahr Wrabley, Sr. of Pittsburgh, PA. Born on May 27th, 1933 in NYC, Mary Ellen is the daughter of George L. Higgins, from NYC, and Katherine Louise Sullivan, from Auburn, NY. She received her BA in Psychology in 1955 from Seton Hill College, her M.A. in 1978 from Florida Atlantic University, and her EdD from Temple University in 1985. Married in 1955, Mary Ellen and Ray had six children in seven years. She spent thirty years working for the Chester County Intermediate Unit as their Asst. Director for Special Education. Then became an adjunct professor, teaching future educators at both Penn State University and Immaculata University. Her favorite place in the world was her home in Lewes, DE. There she was able to share her love of the beach with her large extended family. In addition to her husband, Mary Ellen is survived by her six children and their spouses, two sisters and brothers-in-law, eighteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, MD on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 11am to 12pm followed by a Catholic Mass at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110 New York, NY 10122 at [email protected] or 212-268-1002.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 2, 2019