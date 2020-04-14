|
Mary Emma Powell (Miller), age 81, departed this life April 10th in the Christiana Hospital Seasons Hospice. Mother of Darlene “Cookie” Smith, Debbie McNeill, Jacquie Lewandoski, Carol “Curly” Cooke, and Robert “Bobby” Powell. Daughter of the late Cheyne and Minnie Miller. Sister of Ida White Hill and Raymond “Birdie” Miller. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Eric, Jade, Jana, Jayson, Purnell “Brandon”, Jasmine, Lindsay and Drew; 11 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday April 16th at the Congo Legacy Center 501 W 28th St. Wilmington, DE from 10-11am. Funeral services will be private and her burial will be in the Union Hill Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020