Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Emma Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Emma Powell Obituary
Mary Emma Powell (Miller), age 81, departed this life April 10th in the Christiana Hospital Seasons Hospice. Mother of Darlene “Cookie” Smith, Debbie McNeill, Jacquie Lewandoski, Carol “Curly” Cooke, and Robert “Bobby” Powell. Daughter of the late Cheyne and Minnie Miller. Sister of Ida White Hill and Raymond “Birdie” Miller. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Eric, Jade, Jana, Jayson, Purnell “Brandon”, Jasmine, Lindsay and Drew; 11 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday April 16th at the Congo Legacy Center 501 W 28th St. Wilmington, DE from 10-11am. Funeral services will be private and her burial will be in the Union Hill Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -