Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Hoopes (nee Gable), age 59 of Exton, PA passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Burton T. Hoopes, who passed away on June 24, 2018. Kathy was born on August 30, 1959 in Bryn Mawr, PA to Carmela D'Agostino Gable and the late Walter G. Gable, Jr. She was a graduate of Great Valley High School-Class of 1977. Kathy was an Administrative Assistant for Daniel H. Wagner Associates of Exton, PA.
SURVIVORS: Mother of Jason M. Hoopes (Stephanie) and Nathaniel W. Hoopes; daughter of Carmela D'Agostino Gable; sister of Judy Sidebottom (Bill), Walt Gable (Sue), Nancy Arena (Ed), Donna Gable, and Patty Martinelli (Lee); grand mom of Marilyn; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathy's life celebration service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11am at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA, where friends may visit on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm and Wednesday morning from 10-11am. Interment will take place at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to American Liver Foundation at www. liverfoundation.org
Published in Daily Local News on June 23, 2019